LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace

8 July 2020
1 Views

In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised the issue of a “Turkish ethnic minority” in the region of Thrace in north eastern Greece.

During the interviw,the Turkish official said that “with Greece we can talk directly about issues such as the Aegean, and resolve differences of opinion or differences that arise from time to time. These channels of communication have been open in the past and may be open from now on. ”

“We have Muslim citizens of Turkish origin who live there, there is a Turkish Muslim minority in Western Thrace, they have issues and other matters.

Through negotiations it is always possible, talking to each other, to bridge the distance. During their last telephone conversation, the two leaders (Greek PM Mitsotakis spoke with Erdogan) showed their willingness in this direction,” he said.

You may be interested

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and…

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Pentagon to more quickly stop buying F-35 fighter jet components from Turkey.…

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools. The…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and destroy the new coronavirus. The researchers, led…

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Pentagon to more quickly stop buying F-35 fighter jet components from Turkey. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.;…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and destroy the new coronavirus. The researchers, led…

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Pentagon to more quickly stop buying F-35 fighter jet components from Turkey. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.;…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments