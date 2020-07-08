Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages

Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools.

The makeshift prison had been created by converting seven soundproofed shipping containers at a warehouse in the small village of Wouwse Plantage, near the border with Belgium.

When Dutch police searched the containers they found bags containing hedge cutters, scalpels and pliers, tools that officers said were “likely intended to torture victims or at least put them under pressure”.

Police had been tipped off by messages on EncroChat, an encrypted platform where users could speak privately between specially-designed handsets.

It is thought there were 60,000 EncroChat users internationally, including 10,000 in the UK, with prices set at Â£1,500 for a six-month contract.

