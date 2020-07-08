Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported, zero deaths
The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 27 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, 14 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entrance gates. The total number of cases is 3589, of which 54.7% are men.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and a total of 193 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years of which 61 (31.8%) women and the rest men. The number of patients treated by intubation is 10 (54.5% men). Their average age is 59 years. 4 (40.0%) are women and the rest are men. 90.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.
