Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Scattered showers and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 20C to 33C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the western parts with temperatures between 19C and 32C. Unsettled weather with clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 20C-31C. Clouds and scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-30C. Rain in Athens in the morning with gradual improvement late in the afternoon, 22C-31C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.
You may be interested
Greece and Egypt reciprocally lift quarantine on touristsPanos - Jul 07, 2020
Greece and Egypt decided to reciprocally lift the quarantine for tourists between their countries, according to a joint statement issued…
Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten ChristianityPanos - Jul 07, 2020
Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia’s Orthodox Church, said on Monday that calls to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a…
France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limitsPanos - Jul 07, 2020
The festering dispute between France and Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea has shone a glaring searchlight…
Leave a Comment