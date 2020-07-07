Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Scattered showers and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 20C to 33C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the western parts with temperatures between 19C and 32C. Unsettled weather with clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 20C-31C. Clouds and scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-30C. Rain in Athens in the morning with gradual improvement late in the afternoon, 22C-31C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.