LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity

7 July 2020
1 Views

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia’s Orthodox Church, said on Monday that calls to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque posed a threat to Christianity.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, an ancient building at the heart of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and now one of Turkey’s most visited monuments.

The proposal has been criticized by several religious and political leaders, including the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch, spirtual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, as well as Greece, France and the United States.

“A threat against Hagia Sophia is a threat to all of Christian civilization, meaning (a threat to) our spirituality and history,” Patriarch Kirill said in a statement.

“What could happen to Hagia Sophia will cause deep pain among the Russian people.”

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped Turkish authorities would take into account Hagia Sophia’s status as a World Heritage Site.

Source: Reuters

You may be interested

France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

The festering dispute between France and Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea has shone a glaring searchlight…

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

“If the European Union makes a decision against Turkey, we will have to respond. This will not help the solution,”…

43 new Covid-19 cases in Greece – One death reported
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

43 new Covid-19 cases in Greece – One death reported

makis - Jul 06, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 43 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday, 36 of which were…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

The festering dispute between France and Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea has shone a glaring searchlight on NATO’s struggle to keep order among…

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

“If the European Union makes a decision against Turkey, we will have to respond. This will not help the solution,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu after…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

The festering dispute between France and Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea has shone a glaring searchlight on NATO’s struggle to keep order among…

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate

Panos - Jul 07, 2020

“If the European Union makes a decision against Turkey, we will have to respond. This will not help the solution,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu after…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments