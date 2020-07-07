Archbishop of Athens & Greece: Turks will not dare turn Hagia Sophia into Mosque
The Archbishop of Athens and all Greece, Ieronymos II expressed his conviction that the Turks would not dare turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque, from Valyra, Messinia on Sunday evening.
“They play with whatever games they can get their hands on. This is also a game. I believe they will not dare “, said Archbishop Ieronymos speaking to local TV Mesogeios tv.
Asked about the attitude of the Church and the State in the pandemic of the coronavirus, the Archbishop of Athens pointed out that the management was prudent. “The State has done its duty and from what has been seen from the course of events, it has acted quickly and effectively. May God help us not to have such trials again “, he added.
