Greece closes borders to Serbian citizens until July 15 due to increased Covid-19 cases

The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Serbia has led the Greek authorities to ban travellers from that country into Greece. The ban will commence on Monday, July 6 and last until July 15.

In this context, according to what the Deputy Government Spokesman Aristotleia Peloni announced, the passage of Serbian citizens from all points of entry into Greece has been suspended from the early hours of Monday, July 6, until July 15.

The statement said: “The government, in cooperation with experts, is closely monitoring and will continue to do so on a daily basis, the development of epidemiological circles in the European Union and in the rest of the world.

In this context, Greece, in cooperation with its European Union partners, reserves the right to review its policy. Based on the analysis of the epidemiological data, it was decided to suspend, from Monday, 06/07/2020, at 06:00 am. and until 15/07, the access of Serbian citizens to Greece, from all points of entry without exception. The only exception is the essential reasons for passing.

The government, in cooperation with the relevant services, is constantly analysing and evaluating the data, so that the opening to foreign visitors is done without discounts on public health “.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed the news telling the Tanjug news agency that from tomorrow at six o’clock in the morning, Greece will close its borders to the citizens of Serbia.