43 new Covid-19 cases in Greece – One death reported

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 43 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday, 36 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entrance gates. The total number of cases is 3562, of which 54.6% of men are men.

852 (23.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1936 (54.4%) are related to an already known case.

11 patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 59 years. 5 (45.5%) are women and the rest are men. 90.9% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 120 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

An 83-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 at the “Sotiria” hospital this afternoon, bringing the total deaths i Greece to 193.

The victim died at 4 in the afternoon. She was reportedly suffering from various underlying diseases.

Yesterday the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece 7 of which concerned tourists.