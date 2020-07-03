Weather forecast: Hot
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts with temperatures ranging from 20C to 38C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 20C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 23C-37C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 22C-36C.
