Incoming flight passengers total 21.000 at Athens International on reopening day of all Greek airports
Some 21,100 passengers and 55 international flights arrived at Athens International Airport on July 1, the first day of the full nationwide reopening of Greek airports, Athens airport officials said on Thursday.
This is a considerable increase compared to the 12,000 passengers and 30 international flights that arrived at Athens International Airport on June 30, they added.
The international airports at Athens and Thessaloniki had reopened on June 15.
Meanwhile, on July 1 budget air carrier Ryanair relaunched its full flight itinerary out of Athens, towards 30 international destinations.
