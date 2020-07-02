LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

1 July 2020
Sunny and high temperatures are forecast for Thursday.

Northerly wind will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 37C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 18C and 38C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-34C. Sunny in Athens, 22C-36C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 22C-36C.

Recent Comments