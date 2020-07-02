LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds

1 July 2020
Greece auctioned successfully on Wednesday a six-month bond raising 812.5 million Euros from the market at a lower cost.

The return of the issue was set at 0,13%, down from 0,25% of the the same issue in last month’s auction.

The Public Debt Management Authority announced that the offers were 1,81 times higher than the asked sum totaling 1,757 billion Euros.

This reflects a positive economic climate prevailing in capital market regarding the Greek state securities.

