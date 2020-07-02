Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds
Greece auctioned successfully on Wednesday a six-month bond raising 812.5 million Euros from the market at a lower cost.
The return of the issue was set at 0,13%, down from 0,25% of the the same issue in last month’s auction.
The Public Debt Management Authority announced that the offers were 1,81 times higher than the asked sum totaling 1,757 billion Euros.
This reflects a positive economic climate prevailing in capital market regarding the Greek state securities.
You may be interested
Turkish envoy says France suspending role in NATO naval missionPanos - Jul 02, 2020
Turkey’s ambassador to France on Wednesday said that Paris had informed NATO it was suspending its involvement in a naval…
FM Dendias in Tobruk: Turkey historically responsible for the current situation in LibyaPanos - Jul 02, 2020
Turkey has “a responsibility of historic proportions” for the current situation in Libya and any progress in the country requires…
Mike Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain Hagia Sophia’s status as a museumPanos - Jul 02, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Turkey to not change the current museum status of the Hagia Sophia, the…
Leave a Comment