FM Dendias in Tobruk: Turkey historically responsible for the current situation in Libya

Turkey has “a responsibility of historic proportions” for the current situation in Libya and any progress in the country requires the withdrawal of all foreign armies, said Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias after his meeting in Tobruk with the president of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh on Wednesday.

Elaborating, the minister added that both he and Saleh agreed that “the mobilization of mercenaries from Syria and the violation of the arms embargo are facts that burden Turkey,” and furthermore, he noted, “they give rise to historic responsibilities by Turkey”.

Determining the maritime zones between Greece and Libya was also discussed, Dendias said, in the context of International Law and in continuation of talks between Greece and Libya in 2010, in stark contrast, he added, to the arbitrariness of the so-called memorandum signed between the Turkish president and the Tripoli government in November 2019.