Sunny weather forecast
Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Tuesday, barring a few showers in the mountains during the afternoon.
Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range between 16C and 36C in northern Greece, from 17C to 35C in the west, between 19C and 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 22C to 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 22C to 33C.
You may be interested
Police electronic crimes unit arrest suspected “SIM Swap” hackerPanos - Jun 29, 2020
The Hellenic Police on Saturday announced that the Electronic Crime Unit officers have arrested a 23-year-old suspected hacker in Athens.…
Google collects a scary amount of data about you – You can find and delete it nowPanos - Jun 29, 2020
Google might collect far more personal data about its users than you might even realize. The company records every search…
Unicredit: Greek GDP to shrink 16% in 2020 – Economy to recover (+12%) in 2021Panos - Jun 29, 2020
Unicredit revised its forecast for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Greek economy compared to the previous (-18.6%…
Leave a Comment