Sunny weather forecast

Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Tuesday, barring a few showers in the mountains during the afternoon.

Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range between 16C and 36C in northern Greece, from 17C to 35C in the west, between 19C and 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 22C to 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 22C to 33C.