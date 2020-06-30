Draft bill on outdoor public gatherings tabled in parliament
1 Views
A draft bill on public gatherings in the post-coronavirus outbreak was tabled in Greek parliament on Monday.
The bill outlines how the public meetings can be held with health regulations, what the obligations of the organizer is in terms of notifying police or port authorities, the number of people expected to attend, and other points.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views
Sunny weather forecastPanos - Jun 30, 2020
Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Tuesday, barring a few showers in the mountains during the…
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views
Police electronic crimes unit arrest suspected “SIM Swap” hackerPanos - Jun 29, 2020
The Hellenic Police on Saturday announced that the Electronic Crime Unit officers have arrested a 23-year-old suspected hacker in Athens.…
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views
Google collects a scary amount of data about you – You can find and delete it nowPanos - Jun 29, 2020
Google might collect far more personal data about its users than you might even realize. The company records every search…
Leave a Comment