Mitsotakis: The coronavirus vaccine should not become a tool for profit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the distribution of the anti-coronavirus vaccine when it is being developed around the world without being instrumentalized in the name of profit during a new summit on the Coronavirus Global Response international initiative, organized with the help of Global Citizen.

The Prime Minister stressed categorically that the Covid-19 vaccine should be a global public good and specifically stated:

“When science does its job we will be at the forefront of the fight for the vaccine to become a global public good and not just a means for making profit. The vaccine must reach every corner of the world and be accessible to all”. The Prime Minister added that when the threat concerns the whole world, its treatment must also be global.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis also referred to the successful handling of the first wave of the pandemic by Greece, which allowed a gradual return to normalcy: “The government, scientists and citizens have come together to fight the battle to keep our people healthy and safe and after three months we have emerged victorious. Our society and economy are returning to their normal rhythms”, he said.

At the same time, he stressed the need to stay vigilant and remain hopeful that a treatment and a vaccine against Covid-19 will be discovered in the near future. “We are, therefore, actively participating in the world summit on the vaccine for Covid-19,” he added.

It should be noted that Greece – as Mr. Mitsotakis said – has contributed 3 million Euros to the Coronavirus Global Response campaign, which aims to provide equal access to the diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus, but also the development of a vaccine that will be available to all at an affordable price.To date, the initiative, launched by the European Commission, has raised 9.8 billion Euros, thanks to the participation of dozens of countries, institutions and organizations.