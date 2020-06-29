LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Foreign Minister Dendias to visit Tunisia on Monday

29 June 2020

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias is to travel to Tunisia on Monday, where he will be meeting with the country’s state and political leadership, the foreign ministry announced.

During his visit, Dendias will be received by the country’s President, Kais Saied, and Prime Minister, Elyes Fakhfakh, and will also have talks with his counterpart, Noureddine Erray.

The talks will focus on bilateral and regional issues, with emphasis on developments in Libya and the wider Eastern Mediterranean. They will also discuss issues pertaining to the Middle East and EU-Tunisian relations.

Finally, a Maritime Transport Agreement between the two countries will be signed.

