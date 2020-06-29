Foreign Minister Dendias to visit Tunisia on Monday
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias is to travel to Tunisia on Monday, where he will be meeting with the country’s state and political leadership, the foreign ministry announced.
During his visit, Dendias will be received by the country’s President, Kais Saied, and Prime Minister, Elyes Fakhfakh, and will also have talks with his counterpart, Noureddine Erray.
The talks will focus on bilateral and regional issues, with emphasis on developments in Libya and the wider Eastern Mediterranean. They will also discuss issues pertaining to the Middle East and EU-Tunisian relations.
Finally, a Maritime Transport Agreement between the two countries will be signed.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis: The coronavirus vaccine should not become a tool for profitPanos - Jun 29, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the distribution of the anti-coronavirus vaccine when it is being developed around the world…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jun 29, 2020
Mostly fair in most parts of the country and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6…
PM Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan speak on the phonemakis - Jun 26, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, government sources said. “Prime…
Leave a Comment