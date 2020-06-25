Metropolitan of Edessa Kallinikos canonised a saint
The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to canonise the blessed Metropolitan of Edessa Kallinikos as a Saint of the Orthodox Church. At a meeting at the Orthodox Center of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Chambésy (Geneva), which began yesterday under the chairmanship of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Holy Synod decided to declare Kallinikos a saint, whose memory will be celebrated on August 8.
At the same meeting, Archbishop Smaragdos Karagiannidis was elected Bishop of Daphne, and Archimandrite Emmanuel Sfiatkos was elected Bishop of Christoupolis, on the proposal of the Metropolitan of Germany, Augustine.
