Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Evros border post with Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell

25 June 2020
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and visiting High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived at the military border post at Kastanies, Evros on Wednesday morning.

The two officials walked up to the ‘chain’ at the border crossing, where the last Greek soldiers before the border with Turkey are stationed.

Afterward, they were briefed by a Hellenic Police representative.

