Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Evros border post with Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and visiting High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived at the military border post at Kastanies, Evros on Wednesday morning.
The two officials walked up to the ‘chain’ at the border crossing, where the last Greek soldiers before the border with Turkey are stationed.
Afterward, they were briefed by a Hellenic Police representative.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis meets with Borrell: “EU stands by Greece as it defends its sovereign rights”Panos - Jun 25, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed their commitment…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jun 25, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly…
The European Parliament blocks accession talks with Albaniamakis - Jun 24, 2020
The European Parliament seems to be toughening its stance towards Albania after the approval on the midnight of June the…
Leave a Comment