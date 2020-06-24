LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Strong summer storms forecast in Greece until Thursday

24 June 2020
Current conditions, with relatively cool temperatures in the upper atmosphere combined with high temperatures and humidity on the ground, are liable to generate strong summer storms in the days up to Thursday, the Athens National Observatory’s weather service meteo.gr forecast on Monday.

The phenomena, which are expected to be most intense during the hottest hours of the day, may involve electrical activity, strong winds and hail, meteo said. A number of areas will be affected, including Attica and Athens.

