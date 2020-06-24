NYT: EU countries ready to block American tourists

European Union member states, eager to revive their economies, are preparing to prevent Americans tourists from entering the Union because the United States has failed to control the pandemic, the New York Times reported, citing draft lists of travellers who might be rejected entry.

The United States, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and victims in the world and recorded an increase in infections, will fall into the same category as Brazil (second only to the United States in cases and victims) and Russia, according to the NYT.

That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country.

European nations are currently haggling over two potential lists of acceptable visitors based on how countries are faring with the coronavirus pandemic. Both lists include China, as well as developing nations like Uganda, Cuba and Vietnam. Both also exclude the United States and other countries that were deemed too risky because of the spread of the virus.

Source: nytimes.com