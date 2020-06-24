New ambulances procured to Ionian island, Peloponnese and Epirus
The Peloponnese Region health services will be strengthened with 20 new ambulances and the Regions of Epirus and the Ionian Islands with 10, said the head of the western Greek district Yiannis Karvelis, after a meeting with the the president of the Emergency Response Ambulance Service (EKAV) Nikos Papaefstathiou in Patras on Tuesday.
During the meeting, an emergency response two-wheeler was donated to Patras’ EKAV services by an individual named Dionisis Plessas, while an emergency response motorbike will also be donated to the port city’s services soon, said Karvelis.
You may be interested
Hatzidakis: Greece will make the most of European funds to restart the economyPanos - Jun 24, 2020
Environment & Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said that Greece will make the most of European funds to restart the economy,…
FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”Panos - Jun 24, 2020
Yesterday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Jeffrey Pyatt, where the US ambassador repeated Washington’s position that the…
Strong summer storms forecast in Greece until ThursdayPanos - Jun 24, 2020
Current conditions, with relatively cool temperatures in the upper atmosphere combined with high temperatures and humidity on the ground, are…
Leave a Comment