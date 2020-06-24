New ambulances procured to Ionian island, Peloponnese and Epirus

The Peloponnese Region health services will be strengthened with 20 new ambulances and the Regions of Epirus and the Ionian Islands with 10, said the head of the western Greek district Yiannis Karvelis, after a meeting with the the president of the Emergency Response Ambulance Service (EKAV) Nikos Papaefstathiou in Patras on Tuesday.

During the meeting, an emergency response two-wheeler was donated to Patras’ EKAV services by an individual named Dionisis Plessas, while an emergency response motorbike will also be donated to the port city’s services soon, said Karvelis.