Burglar returns stolen goods to owner after failing to sell them
A burglary victim was startled after catching a thief in her kitchen – returning items he had taken but could not sell.
Wayne Harrington, 30, had earlier raided the terrace house in Fenton, Staffs, and got away with a hail of goods while it was undergoing renovation.
But when he realised a number of them had little resale value, he decided to take them back rather than dispose of them himself.
By complete coincidence, his return visit on April 8 coincided with the arrival of the householder, who normally only spent part of her time there.
At that point, a neighbour arrived to assist the householder. She happened to recognise Harrington.
Police followed the trail to a different address in Fenton. The 30-year-old defendant was at the premises and so were a number of the other stolen goods. They included some chairs, hair clippers, a mirror and a laptop shield.
Source: dailymail.co.uk
You may be interested
US Senator Menedez calls for sanctions against Turkish aggression in MediterraneanPanos - Jun 23, 2020
The escalation of Turkish aggression threatens US interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, Senator (D) ranking member on the Committee on…
Ionian University receives award for Covid-19 research by Texas Medical CentrePanos - Jun 23, 2020
The Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology Laboratory of the Department of Informatics of the Ionian University received an award for its…
600,000 uninsured vehicles in Greece, market official saysPanos - Jun 23, 2020
An insurance sector official called on the government to check whether vehicles are insured and fine owners on the spot,…
Leave a Comment