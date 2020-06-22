LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Overcast with rain forecast for Monday

22 June 2020
3 Views

Generally overcast with rain midday on, except for the western part of Greece and the islands, including Crete, is forecast for Monday.

Variable winds from 3 to 7 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures ranging from 16C to 33C. In Athens, overcast with possibility of rain from the afternoon on. Variable winds from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 19C to 32C. In Thessaloniki, overcast with rain especially midday on, and variable winds form 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 18C to 29C.

You may be interested

We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views

We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns

makis - Jun 19, 2020

“Whoever sets foot on our territory, will be first scorched then will we ask questions about who it is”, said…

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents

Panos - Jun 19, 2020

Greece was a pleasant surprise in terms of deaths from road accidents as it is one of the five European…

Tax statement submission deadline extended to July 29
FINANCE
shares61 views
FINANCE
shares61 views

Tax statement submission deadline extended to July 29

Panos - Jun 19, 2020

The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for Greek citizens to file their tax statements for the fiscal year…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views

We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns

makis - Jun 19, 2020

“Whoever sets foot on our territory, will be first scorched then will we ask questions about who it is”, said in s tarict tone the Chief of…

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents

Panos - Jun 19, 2020

Greece was a pleasant surprise in terms of deaths from road accidents as it is one of the five European countries that have reduced the numbers since…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views

We will scorch anyone who sets foot on Greek territory, Armed Forces leader General Floros warns

makis - Jun 19, 2020

“Whoever sets foot on our territory, will be first scorched then will we ask questions about who it is”, said in s tarict tone the Chief of…

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Greece has fewer deaths from road accidents

Panos - Jun 19, 2020

Greece was a pleasant surprise in terms of deaths from road accidents as it is one of the five European countries that have reduced the numbers since…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments