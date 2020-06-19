Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 32C. Mostly fair in the western parts of the country and temperatures 16C and 31C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 34C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C -28C. Mostly fair in Athens, 19C-33C. Cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of rain, 18C-30C.
