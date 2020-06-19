New school year to begin on September 7, Education Min announces
3 Views
The new school year will start on Monday 7 September, earlier than any other year, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.
“The decision was taken in order to take advantage of the additional days for revisions and to cover gaps that were the result of the suspension of schools’ operation due to the pandemic,” the ministry explained.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jun 19, 2020
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly…
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views
Coronavirus Greece – 24 new cases reportedmakis - Jun 18, 2020
The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 24 new cases of coronavirus Greece on Thursday. Of these, 18 are in…
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu claims Trump has agreed to cooperate in LibyaPanos - Jun 18, 2020
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu claimed Turkey and the US had come to an agreement to cooperate in Libya, speaking…
Leave a Comment