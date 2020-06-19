LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – 24 new cases reported

18 June 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 24 new cases of coronavirus Greece on Thursday. Of these, 18 are in are located in Xanthi and Rodopi in northeastern Greece and four imported.

The total number of cases is 3,227, of which 55.0% are men. 703 (21.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,804 (55.9%) are related to an already known case.

There are 10 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years. 3 (30.0%) are women and the rest are men. 80.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there was one death recorded bringing total number of fatalities to 188. Of these, 58 (30.9%) women and the rest men. The median age was 76 years and 95.7% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.

