Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu claims Trump has agreed to cooperate in Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu claimed Turkey and the US had come to an agreement to cooperate in Libya, speaking to a webinar of the Turkish-American TASC Union.

Çavuşoglu said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had offered Donald Trump co-operation in Libya and that the US president had responded positively as he tried to play a more active role in Libya.

“We have been instructed to work with our American counterparts, which is important for the stability of the region and the future of Libya,” he said.

His remarks come a day after the Turkish Foreign Minister’s surprise visit to Libya, along with Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkey Berat Albayrak and the head of the National Secret Service.

Commenting on the death of George Floyd in the United States, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that such inhumane behaviour is also present in Europe, citing the “Yellow Vests” in France and Greece’s treatment towards refugees. Çavuşoglu has accused Europe of turning a blind eye to savage behaviour in the name of solidarity.