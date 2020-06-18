LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – 24 new cases reported

18 June 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 24 new cases of coronavirus Greece on Thursday. Of these, 18 are in are located in Xanthi and Rodopi in northeastern Greece and four imported.

The total number of cases is 3,227, of which 55.0% are men. 703 (21.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,804 (55.9%) are related to an already known case.

There are 10 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years. 3 (30.0%) are women and the rest are men. 80.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there was one death recorded bringing total number of fatalities to 188. Of these, 58 (30.9%) women and the rest men. The median age was 76 years and 95.7% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021
GREECE
shares42 views
GREECE
shares42 views

Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021

makis - Jun 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that Greece, after the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, can achieve an…

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares41 views
DEFENCE
shares41 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out…

Weather forecast: Clouds
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

Weather forecast: Clouds

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Possible rain…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021
GREECE
shares42 views
GREECE
shares42 views

Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021

makis - Jun 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that Greece, after the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, can achieve an “extremely strong recovery in 2021”, during his…

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares41 views
DEFENCE
shares41 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes. “Our heroic commandos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021
GREECE
shares42 views
GREECE
shares42 views

Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021

makis - Jun 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that Greece, after the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, can achieve an “extremely strong recovery in 2021”, during his…

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares41 views
DEFENCE
shares41 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes. “Our heroic commandos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments