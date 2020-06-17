Weather forecast: Clouds
Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Possible rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 30C. Mostly fair weather in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 30C. Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-30C. Mostly fair in Athens, 19C-32C. Partly cloudy, possible rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 19C-28C.
