Majority of Greeks support military response against Turkey – poll

A new poll has shown that a majority of Greeks would support military action against Turkey if it violates Athen’s sovereign rights in the region, Greek City Times reported on Friday.

The poll, conducted for Vergina Television, revealed that 56 percent of respondents would support a military response against Turkey if it violated Greece’s maritime or land borders.

A total of 40 percent of respondents said they would favour a diplomatic solution in such an event.

A total of 53 percent of respondents agreed that a unanimous decision among Greek lawmakers should be required to take military action against Turkey.

In the poll, 83 percent of respondents agreed with the construction of a border fence with Turkey, the poll results read.

A total of 1,100 people over the age of 17 participated in the poll conducted between June 4 and June 9.

Tensions between Turkey and Greece have been growing over recent weeks due to a dispute over gas exploration rights off the coast of Cyprus, Turkish violations of Greek airspace, disputes over common borders, and Turkey’s decision to open its land borders in late February to migrants and refugees seeking to enter Greece.

Source: ahval