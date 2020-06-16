Greek PM: After our win against the virus, Greece is picking up the growth thread

“The pandemic has highlighted the potential of ‘tiny’ Greece to stand out as a positive international example after many years,” Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined during his speech during the annual General Assembly of SEV via teleconference on Monday evening.

“This year’s event is special, not only because today’s general assembly is being held online but also because the pandemic has stopped the growth momentum of the national economy in the second half of 2019 and the first two months of 2020. It has disrupted our global landscape, forced us to reconsider national priorities. And so, after the first victory against the virus, Greece is called today to pick up the thread of growth again”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“The health issue may have tested the national economy, but I don’t think it affected our foundations. The recession of the first quarter of 2020 was 0.9% significantly lower than expected, much lower, 4 times lower than the eurozone average,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that Greece has finally joined the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, Greek bonds are now being accepted by the European Bank, the country can still borrow on favourable terms and low interest rates.