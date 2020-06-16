Greek and French Foreign Ministers meet in Paris to counter Turkish aggression

The issue of Turkish aggression in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean is expected to be at the top of the agenda of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Monday.

The meeting between Mr Le Drian and Mr Dendias comes a day after the French presidency issued a tough statement on Turkey.

The French Presidency issued a statement making reference to an “increasingly aggressive Turkish policy, with seven Turkish ships taking up positions outside Libya and a violation of the arms embargo.” “The Turks are behaving in an unacceptable manner, using NATO as a tool and France cannot allow it,” underlined.

Paris has announced that the French government will exchange views on Turkish aggression with NATO partners committed in the field, such as Greece, which is involved in the European operation “Irini” in Libya with a frigate.

The timing of the meeting has strong political and diplomatic significance, as the two men, will take part together in the informal teleconference of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Paris sending a resounding message at the highest diplomatic level to Turkey signifying Greece and France are closely coordinating to counter Turkish aggression.