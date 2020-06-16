Coronavirus Greece – 13 new cases
Thirteen new cases of coronavirus in our country were announced today by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), bringing the total number of cases is 3134, of which 55.2% are men. One death from the virus was reported.
697 (22.2%) cases are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1781 (56.8%) are related to an already known case.
There are 13 patients treated intubated. Their average age is 74 years. 4 (30.8%) are women and the rest are men. 69.2% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years of age. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
