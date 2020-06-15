Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds with a chance of rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 32C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 14C and 29C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 16C and 33C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-28C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 18C-32C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 17C-30C.
