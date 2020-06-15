Greek PM Mitsotakis on CNN: “The plan for the opening of the country is well thought out”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria from Santorini and analyzed the preparation of the country for the opening of tourism without discounts on health protection.

Mr. Mitsotakis described the government’s choices, which restrained the spread of the coronavirus.

The analyst of the show underlined that “Greece is one of the few countries that managed to have such a low incidence of cases”.