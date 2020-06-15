LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek PM Mitsotakis on CNN: “The plan for the opening of the country is well thought out”

15 June 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria from Santorini and analyzed the preparation of the country for the opening of tourism without discounts on health protection.

Mr. Mitsotakis described the government’s choices, which restrained the spread of the coronavirus.

The analyst of the show underlined that “Greece is one of the few countries that managed to have such a low incidence of cases”.

 

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 15, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths
GREECE
shares62 views
GREECE
shares62 views

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths

makis - Jun 12, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Greece…

Mistotakis: Turkey is extremely provocative
GREECE
shares70 views
GREECE
shares70 views

Mistotakis: Turkey is extremely provocative

makis - Jun 11, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkey’s stance “extremely provocative” while dubbing the memorandum with Libya invalid. In an interview with…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 15, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds with a chance of rain in…

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths
GREECE
shares62 views
GREECE
shares62 views

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths

makis - Jun 12, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Greece to 3,108, of which 55.0% are men.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 15, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds with a chance of rain in…

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths
GREECE
shares62 views
GREECE
shares62 views

Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths

makis - Jun 12, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Greece to 3,108, of which 55.0% are men.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments