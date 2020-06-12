Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths
The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Greece to 3,108, of which 55.0% are men.
694 (22.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,768 (56.9%) are related to an already known case.
There are 14 patients treated intubated. Their average age is 75 years. 6 (42.9%) are women and the rest are men. 78.6% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years of age. 116 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
