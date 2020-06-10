LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Losses from cancellation of conferences seen at 1,7 bln Euros!

10 June 2020
1 Views

Conference tourism in Greece has been hit hard by the pandemic. The official branch of Hapco (Hellenic Association of Professional Congress Organisers) reported 70 pct losses in the turnover.

The pandemic “hit” the country while it had begun to rise spectacularly as a conference destination in European and international rankings. But the largest percentage of international conferences was postponed for next year, while about 20 pct were canceled outright, Hapco said in a statement.

The situation is expected to return to normal after the first quarter of 2021, unless there is a second round of Covid-19 in our country. The losses from the cancellation of conferences and events (Greek and international) is estimated at around 1.7 billion euros.

The industry is deeply concerned that although the doors of hotels are gradually opening, and conferences will likely begin as of July 1, no protocols have been drafted and no guidelines have been given regarding conference rooms.

You may be interested

Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Swedish prosecutors believe they have found the person who killed Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, but the suspect is…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Mostly fair and southerly winds are forecast for Wedneday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Greece & Italy signed Maritime Zones Agreement
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Greece & Italy signed Maritime Zones Agreement

makis - Jun 09, 2020

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, who is currently in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Swedish prosecutors believe they have found the person who killed Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, but the suspect is now dead. In particular, they identified the…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Mostly fair and southerly winds are forecast for Wedneday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy with local showers in the afternoon in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Swedish prosecutors believe they have found the person who killed Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, but the suspect is now dead. In particular, they identified the…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jun 10, 2020

Mostly fair and southerly winds are forecast for Wedneday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy with local showers in the afternoon in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments