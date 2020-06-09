Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 31C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-27C. Mostly fair in Athens, 17C-30C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 16C-29C.
You may be interested
Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2makis - Jun 08, 2020
A decision on whether the status of Hagia Sophia will change or not is expected on July 2, according to…
Priest and son catch “monster” 35kg catfishPanos - Jun 08, 2020
Father Vassilios, a priest at the Holy Temple of Agios Georgios Georganadon couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled up…
Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers protest in Milwaukee for change and justicePanos - Jun 08, 2020
The Antetokounmpo brothers took part in a march in the streets of Milwaukee against police violence and racism in the…
Leave a Comment