LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek state goes to markets with 10Y bond issuance to raise 2.5 billion Euros

9 June 2020
2 Views

The Greek State is going to the markets with the issue of a 10-year bond, aiming to raise funds to strengthen the cash availability in order to finance the budgetary measures announced to deal with the crisis due to pandemic, but also to maintain a “cushion” of liquidity. The targets is to raise around 2.5 billion euros.

The issuance is expected to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, in an effort to take advantage of the positive climate around Greek bonds, as the new bonds are backed by the ECB’s new QE and the Commission’s announcement of the EU’s Recovery Fund. Greek bond yields have dropped to a three-month low, even lower than Italian bonds.

The issuance will be run by the six international banks designated as main custodians, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan, while the new 10-year title will mature in June 2030.

You may be interested

Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

A decision on whether the status of Hagia Sophia will change or not is expected on July 2, according to…

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia have objected to a bid by Turkey to become the next president of the United Nations…

Erdogan party spokesperson Celik warns Greek MoD not to joke about military conflict with Turkey in provocative statement
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Erdogan party spokesperson Celik warns Greek MoD not to joke about military conflict with Turkey in provocative statement

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

The spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling party AKP, Omer Celik responded today in a provocative way to Greek Defence Minister Nikos…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

A decision on whether the status of Hagia Sophia will change or not is expected on July 2, according to a front-page article in the Turkish newspaper…

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia have objected to a bid by Turkey to become the next president of the United Nations General Assembly, the first such move in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Decision on Hagia Sophia status expected on July 2

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

A decision on whether the status of Hagia Sophia will change or not is expected on July 2, according to a front-page article in the Turkish newspaper…

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

Greece, Cyprus, Armenia block Turkey’s candidacy to head UN General Assembly

Panos - Jun 09, 2020

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia have objected to a bid by Turkey to become the next president of the United Nations General Assembly, the first such move in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments