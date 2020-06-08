Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 13C to 28C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 15C and 27C. Scattered clouds with scattered showers in the afternoon in the eastern parts, 15C-30C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 17C-28C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, 14C-26C.
