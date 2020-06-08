Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers protest in Milwaukee for change and justice
The Antetokounmpo brothers took part in a march in the streets of Milwaukee against police violence and racism in the US. NBA MVP Giannis and along with brothers, Thanasis, Alex and Costas, and his Bucks teammates came together with the locals community to demand justice and voice their objections against police violence after the murder of George Floyd by an officer two weeks ago.
Giannis, wearing a t-shirt with the logo “I can’t breathe” on it addressed the protesters in Milwaukee with the loudspeaker, saying “We want change, we want justice”.
“I want my children to grow up in Milwaukee and not be afraid to walk the streets”, he said in his speech. The colour doesn’t matter, we are all human. We don’t do this for publicity, I don’t care, I just love you and I want you to see that I’m here with you.”
