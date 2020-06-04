LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Where Coronavirus Cases Are Still Growing Fast

4 June 2020
After most European countries have flattened the curves of COVID-19 infections somewhat, new outbreak centres around the world are sure to emerge.

A look at some of the most heavily affected countries outside of Europe shows that the curve of coronavirus infections is still pointing very much upwards in Brazil and Russia, which are now the most-affected countries in the world after the U.S.

Outbreaks are also growing in India, Peru, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, according to data by the European CDC compiled by Our World in Data. Out of all countries with more than 50,000 cumulative cases outside of Europe, some nations have also been successful in flattening the curve of infections – among them Turkey and China.

