Weather forecast: Clouds

Clouds, rain and westerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 11C to 25C. Mostly fair in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 25C. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the eastern parts, 10C-26C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 15C-24C. Partly cloudy in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon in Athens, 14C-25; the same for Thessaloniki, 14C-24C.