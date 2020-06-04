LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds

4 June 2020
1 Views

Clouds, rain and westerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 11C to 25C. Mostly fair in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 25C. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the eastern parts, 10C-26C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 15C-24C. Partly cloudy in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon in Athens, 14C-25; the same for Thessaloniki, 14C-24C.

You may be interested

Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing

makis - Jun 03, 2020

Greek Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos issued a stern warning to the Turkish government saying Greece would react firmly in…

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”

Panos - Jun 03, 2020

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus,…

Attica municipalities celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020
GREECE
shares42 views
GREECE
shares42 views

Attica municipalities celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020

Panos - Jun 03, 2020

The municipalities of the Attica will celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, encouraging citizens to use their bikes. Citizens…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing

makis - Jun 03, 2020

Greek Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos issued a stern warning to the Turkish government saying Greece would react firmly in the event Turkey escalated its provocations and…

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”

Panos - Jun 03, 2020

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, in relation to the investigations it has…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothing

makis - Jun 03, 2020

Greek Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos issued a stern warning to the Turkish government saying Greece would react firmly in the event Turkey escalated its provocations and…

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”

Panos - Jun 03, 2020

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, in relation to the investigations it has…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments