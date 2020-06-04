Sakellaropoulou – Mitsotakis’ clear message in Turkey: We will face all challenges
The President of the Republic welcomed the Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace, as Ankara’s provocations in the Aegean escalate.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Turkey’s challenges and Athens’ diplomatic moves to the UN, the EU and NATO.
The dialogue between Mitsotakis and Sakellaropoulou in front of the television cameras is as follows:
Mr. Mitsotakis: “The country will face all the challenges while respecting international law, as always so now Greece does not want tension.
I hope we overcome this tension as well. I assure you that Europe’s support for Greek rights is a given. Greece has taken over the protection of the EU’s borders”.
Pres. Sakellaropoulou: “Tensions continue on the part of Turkey … Regarding Turkey’s agreement with Libya, we have several allies”.
You may be interested
Flows of illegal migrants arriving on Greek-Turkish bordersPanos - Jun 04, 2020
The president of the Border Guards made reference during a Friday morning interview on Skai TV about a flow of…
Weather forecast: CloudsPanos - Jun 04, 2020
Clouds, rain and westerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers…
Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothingmakis - Jun 03, 2020
Greek Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos issued a stern warning to the Turkish government saying Greece would react firmly in…
Leave a Comment