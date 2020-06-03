Attica municipalities celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020

The municipalities of the Attica will celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, encouraging citizens to use their bikes.

Citizens will be able to visit their local high streets by bicycle, shop and enjoy their coffee, food or drink safely in the open air, and at the same time exercise while cycling without fear in the special cycling lanes.

Municipalities have organised a variety of events to celebrate this day. The municipality of Vari-Vouliagmeni urges cyclists to take a photo and upload it on social media with the hashtag #cycling_vvv in order to participate in a competition. The photo that will attract the most likes will be awarded.

The municipality of Aspropyrgos has placed a special booth in its main square from 9:00 to 21:00 where visitors can learn about the value of using a bicycle as a means of transportation. At the same time, children will be given the opportunity to design or paint a bicycle, completing the phrase “I ride a bicycle because …” and in this way participate in a lottery for a bike.