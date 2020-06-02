Weather forecasrt: Fair
Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.
Winds will blow northerly in the southeast at 5-7 Beaufort, and southerly everywhere else at 3-5 Beaufort.
Temperatures will rise towards seasonal highs at 12C – 24C, reaching 23C in northern regions and 25C in the south.
