Mount Athos re-opens to pilgrims and visitors

The all-male monastic community of the Holy Mount Athos in Chalkidiki, Macedonia opened its gates for the first time after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, to both visitors and workers, following special permits.

The ferry line Agioritikes Grammes told Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the ticket offices for boats in Ouranoupoli and Dafni also opened the same day. Several boats sail to the community, including high-speed boats and a ferry transporting fuel and main supplies.