Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects
Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed that Greece is ready to deal with Turkey’s latest challenge, if the neighboring country intends to pursue it.
The minister was referring to a series of official requests published in the Turkish Government Gazette which concern the granting of a licence to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for maritime research and exploitation in areas that overlap with the Greek continental shelf.
In a statement, he noted that “Turkey is trying to usurp the sovereign rights of Greece” and he also pointed out that this latest action stems from the “non-existent Turkish-Libyan memorandum”.
He also reiterated that Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects and are unable to infringe on Greece’s sovereign rights, which are based on International Law and International Law of the Sea.
“Greece’s positions on the matter and on the potential consequences of these actions for Turkey have been established,” Dendias noted and have been “repeatedly notified to Turkey.”
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUsPanos - Jun 02, 2020
EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which…
Weather forecasrt: FairPanos - Jun 02, 2020
Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.…
Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassadormakis - Jun 01, 2020
A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests…
Leave a Comment