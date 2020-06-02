LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

All vehicles allowed to move freely in Athens traffic ring until July 17

2 June 2020
4 Views

Vehicles will be permitted to move freely in the centre of Athens known as the traffic restriction ring ‘daktylios (ring)’, from June 1 until July 17, as a joint ministerial decision extended the suspension of the the traffic restriction in the context of the coronavirus measures, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Every year, at the end of July, traffic restrictions in the area inside the designated ring are lifted, with vehicles being allowed to enter alternately based on the ending digit of their license number plates being their odd or even. The measure is “traditionally” implemented again at the end of September.

Traffic restrictions will return again in the fall and until then vehicles will be able to move freely in downtown Athens, regardless of whether they have even or odd number plates.

You may be interested

MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A team of researchers at MIT’s Dream Lab, which launched in 2017, are working on an open source wearable device…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests…

Mount Athos re-opens to pilgrims and visitors
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Mount Athos re-opens to pilgrims and visitors

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

The all-male monastic community of the Holy Mount Athos in Chalkidiki, Macedonia opened its gates for the first time after…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A team of researchers at MIT’s Dream Lab, which launched in 2017, are working on an open source wearable device that can track and interact with dreams…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams
WORLD
shares9 views
WORLD
shares9 views

MIT scientists are building devices to hack your dreams

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A team of researchers at MIT’s Dream Lab, which launched in 2017, are working on an open source wearable device that can track and interact with dreams…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments